I would like to ask Raymond Reed a question about his proposal ("Time for an Eastern Western US," Aug. 30). Which country will I live in? I fit into neither one of the neat little packages he has placed the “two sides” into. How about this: Instead of railing against other Americans who have a different point of view, calling them names and dehumanizing them, why don’t we have a real dialogue with them? Try to at least understand their point of view and perhaps we can work together to find solutions.
Anyone who has studied history knows that Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton were at each other’s throats and had an entirely different view of the role of government in George Washington’s cabinet. Mr. Washington, the consummate leader and American, kept these two in his cabinet. He didn’t see the need to separate them and they managed to accomplish great things.