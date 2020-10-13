As long as Western civilization was united under the Holy Roman Empire, individuals had no problem understanding their identity. That was all spelled out by the church. The Protestant Reformation introduced options and people had to begin to decide who they were. Catholic identity found itself at odds with Protestant identity, each seeming a threat to the other's identity. Enlightenment thinkers — especially Rousseau — tiring of religious warfare, proposed the idea of individual freedom within a democratic political framework. This idea was taken up by the founders of the new American Republic. It meant that everyone had a right to their own identity. We all agree to respect others' identity as we would want ours to be respected.
But this right has limits. Not all identities can be respected, for some identities undermine the idea of respect for other people's identity. For example, white supremacy disrespects non-white identities. It's a self-destructive identity in that it saws off the branch (democracy) that it sits on and depends on for its own legitimacy.
So, in a democracy, each of us has a right to his or her own identity, but only so long as it respects the same right in others. That's a difficult requirement, because in an ever-changing world, the identities we have learned to respect fade out as new ones arise. The emergence of new and unfamiliar identities is seen as a threat to our own identity. Thus we perceive a need to "Make America Great Again" and we are willing to go to war over it. We think that we are saving the country when in fact we are destroying it.
In the ancient kingdoms of Palestine, Judeans and Samaritans were distinct identities. A wise man used the animosity between them to drive home the solution to all these problems about identity and conflicts of identity. He said, "love your neighbor as you love yourself." Did people not hear it? Or are they just not up to it? Maybe the current threat to democracy will motivate people to listen, to hear it and to try it as their very lives depend on it, because they might.
— Lyle Speegle, Bakersfield