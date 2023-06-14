The warning letters addressing dangers of the Kern River (David Stiner, June 6; Michael Cariker, June 11) were well-expressed and well-intended, but they won’t be given a slanted glance by anyone who wants to jump into a whirlpool to “cool off.”
The letters do, however, offer this question to the authority in charge of public warnings: What are you willing to realistically DO that might stop the jumpers?
It brings to mind a conversation I had at Hart Park with a member of this authority regarding the “WARNING” sign at the mouth of Kern Canyon. I asked him why they don’t eliminate the date? Just an excuse for common rationalizations that humans make to avoid reality: (“HA! 365 dead since way back in 1968?? That’s only 6 ½ a year! It sure can’t happen to me at those odds!”). His reply: ”They’d do it anyway.” What? Then why even have the sign?
Suggestion to the authorities: Change the sign. In place, put up one that states what the river really is: “The Killer Kern” and “The most Dangerous River in the U.S.!” Maybe even add a skull and crossbones. But for Kern’s sake, DROP the date! This might, just might, keep some idiot from floating down the river on a 99-cent blow-up rubber duck.
— Tony Drath, Bakersfield