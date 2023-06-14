The warning letters addressing dangers of the Kern River (David Stiner, June 6; Michael Cariker, June 11) were well-expressed and well-intended, but they won’t be given a slanted glance by anyone who wants to jump into a whirlpool to “cool off.”

The letters do, however, offer this question to the authority in charge of public warnings: What are you willing to realistically DO that might stop the jumpers?

