I enjoyed your Herb Benham's "reverse in Portugal" column very much. It reminded me of my many adventures driving in cities in Europe. Examples:
A horn that wouldn't stop honking and a disappearing garage in Rome ... the Italians can get very angry.
A garage in Marseilles where you had to keep your ticket to get back in the garage (who knew) where the cashier was hidden in the far corner ... the French can get very angry.
A roundabout in Rome with no clue of the street names on buildings at night ... the Italian Vespa riders can get very angry too.
Finding reverse (finally by pressing down ... who knew?) in order to back up a one-way street in Athens to get out of a dead end ... Athenians can get very angry, too.
Getting out of Paris is harder than getting in.
Herb, you have many adventures ahead for you and Sue, and you need a good navigataor, so I suggest you stay on her good side.
With more than 100,000 European miles behind me, I know what I'm talking about! Ha! I loved every minute and would do it all again if I could. I'm both jealous and happy for the joys you two will have, and those times you'll laugh about later.
Happy trails!
— CeCe Algra, Bakersfield