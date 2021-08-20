Monday, Aug. 16's Community Voices submission, "Is this really about health?" caught my attention in that it brought up issues of concern for me as well.
The writer mentions that he visited the VARES reports to read about vaccine safety. I, too, have visited this site and was disturbed by the endless listings of harmful side affects that are being ignored by the mainstream media.
Big Pharma suffers no consequence of liability nor does government. There is basically no redress for those harmed by these experimental vaccines. Can employers who require a vaccine be held accountable for any adverse reactions? Those who have life insurance policies should check to verify that the policy will pay out in cases where death occurs. My policy will not pay out if I were to die within a year of getting a vaccine due to this being an experimental treatment.
At the onset of this pandemic, mainstream media and others quashed any mention of chloroquine or HCQ which, according to Virology Journal published Aug. 22, 2005, identifies this being a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread. The cost of this therapy is pennies on the dollar as opposed to the exorbitant cost of what Big Pharma peddles. There is no monetary benefit in healing or curing diseases or afflictions, only in treating symptoms.
Follow the money... knowledge is power.
— Kristen Sodergren, Bakersfield