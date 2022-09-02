In a recent Community Voices ("Principles in laws, platforms matter," Aug. 31), John Pryor puts his cognitive dissonance on full display, opining that his extreme end of the political spectrum is mom, apple pie and baseball, while anyone to the left of him is an evil Bolshevik.
Pryor paints everyone with whom he disagrees with a broad brush. He ascribes so-called "values" to all progressives and Democrats, proving that he doesn't know any. I'm progressive and I don't ascribe to any of the values he automatically assigns me and others. The only values that he and I seem to share is that America (should be) governed by laws, and that we are all created equal. As long as you are a Trump Republican.