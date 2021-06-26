I'd like to respond to a Community Voices post titled "the election recall fraud" (June 23). At first glance it seems she's concerned with the cost. When it comes to cost, I'm more concerned with the billions lost to unemployment scams or the state initiating an eviction moratorium but won't pay the landlords who still have to pay their mortgages. No one helped me with my mortgage; so do renters get to live for free?
Then she turns political. I'm an independent, so I don't necessarily like either party. The writer, who represents the California Nurses Association, claims they "advocated for the strongest, most scientific based safety steps." Really.... Scientific? Other states didn't follow the draconian steps California did and their numbers are just as good.
The writer quotes many GOP names as really behind the recall. Her source is "a conservative California website." OK... What website? How do you confirm the legitimacy of the website or anything she said?
I don't understand her firm stand for Gov. Gavin Newsom; he's been a terrible governor. Why not replace him? He seems to be a pretentious (do as I say, not as I do) person.
— Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield