Guess what our Legislature of the state of California under Gov. Newsom has done now. Given $15 million not to provide needed supplies, equipment and manpower to fight forest fires across this state and neighboring states or giving much-needed assistance to the citizens of Greenville who not only lost their homes, their businesses, but entire town but to build a memorial to Dolores Huerta and she’s not even dead yet. We haven’t even rebuilt the Northern California town of Paradise that was destroyed by last year’s fire.
If my memory serves me right, during the mid-'60s grape boycott to convince migrant farm workers to join the National Farm Workers Association, NFWA, all was not peaceful.
Huerta has praised some of the worst dictators in the world such as Cuba's Fidel Castro and Venezuelan president among others. Dolores Huerta wrote that she supports the defunding of our police. She has sued school districts to protect incorrigible students because of their color. Our fallen officers’ families who have suffered because of Huerta’s activism and "woke" politics receive little if anything while she receives accolades from liberal Democrat politicians, Rudy Salas included.
I for one do not want my hard-earned tax dollars to fund the Dolores Huerta Cultural Center. To me it stands as a monument celebrating Marxism.
— Denny Gillis, Bakersfield