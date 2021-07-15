Almost a year ago, Kevin McCarthy and other GOP Congressional leaders called for robust foreign aid in COVID-19 emergency bills. Last winter, however, McCarthy changed his tune and criticized House Democrats for including foreign aid in the most recent relief bill. With new variants like the delta strain of COVID-19 developing overseas and spreading to the United States, we cannot afford to make foreign COVID relief a partisan issue.
COVID-19 has led to global food shortages, an increase in global poverty, and worsening economic conditions for low-income countries that don’t have healthcare systems in place to combat a pandemic. Those are the same countries that are unlikely to receive access to a COVID vaccine if countries like the U.S. don’t step in to provide them. Without foreign aid, economic and health conditions in those countries will only worsen, which will not only negatively impact the U.S. and California economies (which depend on exports), but will also increase the probability of new variants here in the United States that are less responsive to the vaccine.
I urge Kevin McCarthy and other California congressional leaders to prioritize foreign aid in COVID-19 relief and support the COVAX initiative. Diseases don’t recognize borders, and political battles are not worth the damage COVID will do if left unchecked overseas.
— Sarah May, Bakersfield