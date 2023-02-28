First, I want to thank the Kern County Board of Supervisors for their service to Kern County and to our local community. No matter what party they affiliate with, I can see that they are committed to doing the best job on behalf of all constituents under their charge. I also commend them for standing up in support for all the county workers in the elections and auditor/controller department. As we all are aware, these valued employees work hard to do the best job they can do with increasingly more demands and with less resources.
The citizens in this county have been subject to a barrage of complaints and unfounded criticism regarding both our election process and the machines used by the county employees to do this challenging task. There is no evidence to back up any such claim and such claims have been routinely discarded.