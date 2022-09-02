In response to the article of Aug. 26, "California may allow ill dying inmates to leave prison," I do not agree that it is a good idea to release these prisoners.
They justify this idea by saying that the prisoners are "... too sick to be dangerous. That not only fills prison beds unnecessarily ... but is costly because the inmates often require the most expensive and intensive care."
So, does the state plan on just dumping the prisoners outside the prison gate? I think not. The prisoners have no money, no place to go and no way of getting the medical attention that they need. So who is going to provide food, a place for them to live and take care of them. I'll give you one guess. Yes, of course, we are, and it's going to cost a heck of a lot more than it would if they were in prison.
Aren't we lucky to have such brilliant politicians looking out after our best interests?
— Charles Mallett, Bakersfield