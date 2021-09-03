Attorney Nile Kinney’s humorous piece ("If COVID could talk," Aug. 29) about COVID’s "thank you" to us should actually give us pause to ponder our situation. By creating new variants, COVID has us in a spike and recover cycle that will repeat over and over until vaccinations reach every corner of the world.
Currently, billions of people in our world have no access, and too many Americans, don’t choose the access they have. So let’s take personal responsibility to our fellow Americans and get vaccinated. We can help ensure global access by asking President Biden (202-456-1111) to be the leader in the battle against the pandemic globally. This means more than giving surplus vaccine, it means sharing the technology to create enough vaccine so there will be enough for all. Otherwise, COVID will get the last laugh.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wa.