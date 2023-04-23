Usually, irony has a tinge of humor, but Brik McDill's ironic description of the state of the nation, Trump derangement syndrome cause and the need that "God be on our side" was beyond the pale. He talks about America being a "grounded, pragmatic people” based on the Federalist Papers, "a shining city upon a hill" and finally, hopes that "we are on God's side." Laying the sad state of the country at the feet of one man, Trump, is pathetic and wrong and does nothing to resolve glaring division.
The irony is bringing, as a Christian, God into a conversation while the country is removing God and Judeo-Christian values with every administrative act. As a Christian, it's not possible to believe that we are on God's side when we deny unborn life, gender at birth and the power of free will.