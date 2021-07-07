I'm writing in response to Friday's letter to the editor titled, "Masks, vaccines and arrogance." I found his comment showed a little "ignorance" on his part. Why? He wrote that now when entering a store and he sees some masked patrons still wearing a mask (after the requirement to do so has been lifted in some places) he says to himself, "How ignorant are you to not get the vaccine?"
I myself, and no doubt, several more individuals out there, continue to wear their mask even after being vaccinated. I am not taking any chances by the "honor system" of trying to guess who is telling the truth about being vaccinated or those who just don't believe in wearing one for whatever reason.
The WHO still fully urges those who have been vaccinated to continue to wear masks, social distance and take safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the world. We are still not out of the woods, therefore, a lot of us will continue to wear our mask into the store or into a restaurant. We will still wash our hands to the ABC song and will still take every precaution to keep our loved ones and ourselves free from contracting the virus.
So please, don't pass judgment on a masked patron. You can't judge a book by it's cover.
— Vickie Gilley, Bakersfield