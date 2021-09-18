Thanks for printing Leonard Pitts's "Activism is not a popularity contest" (Sept. 15). This column took me back to the days when department stores were marketing "punk" clothing in an attempt to capitalize on a distinctly anti-capitalist movement in music and culture. But it also put me in mind of such co-opted cultural oddities as mass-manufactured "Amish" and "Quaker" furniture. The "taming" of countercultures has a long history.
Pitts is correct in pointing out that turning activism into mere performance or mere commodity only serves to hollow out the value of activism, as some movement conservatives have doubtless recognized in the age of the MAGA hat and the Trump 2024 flags.
When we transform our activism into a song and dance, we surrender the impact of activism. No one, whatever his or her leanings, should wish for that. No one, left or right, should wish to surrender a meaningful impact on society for something as cheap as a public endorsement via clicks.
Activists should be willing to take their licks, but not dance for likes.
— Neal Stanifer, Bakersfield