As I pulled into the drugstore parking lot on Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, there were two police cars. Upon inquiry, I was told they were there to remove six homeless men from the parking lot. First, they offered to take the men to a shelter. All six refused help. Two were mentally ill. Two others said, "We are moving. Leave us alone!" Two others were drug addicts.
The mentally ill cannot be forced to get help. The "leave us alone!" do not want structure or rules to follow. The drug addicts need to be near a busy intersection holding their sign so they can get cash, up to $300 to $400 a day from the well-meaning public. The police said they see similar scenarios, day after day.