Monike Reynozo’s Dec. 21 piece in the Bakersfield Californian states, “California families deserve a real water solution.” We completely agree, but unlike Ms. Reynozo, we believe those solutions must also include California farm families.
There is a growing fantasy that if California takes water away from farmers, all our problems will be solved. Nothing could be further from the truth. California’s food production cannot be matched elsewhere. If it goes away, not only are we destroying local jobs, we’re also committing ourselves to a less diverse, less fresh food supply that relies on more imports, many from places with lower worker and food safety standards.
Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, and many other forward-thinking California representatives recognize the value of local farms and are working to provide solutions that help all California families. We can reach a secure water future, if we work together, and suggest that Ms Renozo join us in those efforts.