I disagree with your opinion to expand rider usage on the bike path to include motorized vehicles; not so much to expand usage, but to increase the riders’ speed, which would most likely increase riders' accidents and injuries.
However, I am confident that the City Council members will agree with your thoughts, even though it will allow one group of riders to exceed the sped limit of much of the downtown area.
With the faster speed of certain users in mind, I recommended the following requirements of those faster users:
1. Registration of the motorized vehicles.
2. Registration of their users (if not already registered vehicle users).
3. No user of ages less than a certain (7 years old, for example) age.
4. Speed limits based on age, not vehicle. Seven years old can’t drive as fast as 10 years old, for example.
5. Motorized users can’t ride two abreast, except to pass, to prevent crowding.
6. Motorized users can’t ride off the bike path, even to pass.
7. Motorized users must reduce speeds when passing people walking or running.
Only by increasing (or creating) the rules if using the bike path can the police and council hope to limit accident incidents from the various speeds motorized vehicles will allow.
— Jon Crawford, Bakersfield