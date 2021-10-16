The spread of critical race theory in schools is a dangerous ideological movement to divide Americans.
Parents are upset that some teachers are telling white students that they are perpetuating racism while telling Black children they are locked out of the American dream.
The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, shows that there is a coordinated effort by the education establishment to force teachers to promote CRT in the classroom and to work to destroy its critics.
Parents participated in their children’s at- home learning and what they saw disturbed them. Instead of trying to improve America’s failing grades on math and science, schools spent class time indoctrinating kindergartens, teaching 5-year-olds about “racist police” and telling students that all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.
Do you believe these young students know what you are talking about?
Parents know that CRT-based curricula are infiltrating their schools, and they overwhelmingly reject it. The children should be taught about the American dream instead of the idea that their destiny is tied to their skin color. America is not a racist country.
Will we choose to side with an education establishment that promotes racist ideologies to our children, lies to parents about it, then campaigns to silence dissidents? Or will they side with concerned parents of all colors and creeds who would rather see our schools educate than indoctrinate?
— Barbara Hopkins, Bakersfield