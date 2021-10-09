COVID is a smart virus in that some people who have it are asymptomatic carriers or experience a delay before onset of illness. This delay in cause-effect misguides people into thinking it’s not so deadly. By that time, they have spread it to others and/or they pass the point of no return in their own disease progression.
Other infectious diseases like the deadly Ebola and smallpox had immediate devastating effects that inspired fear in any thinking individual. If we are to beat COVID as we did smallpox and even Ebola in the western world, we have to outsmart the virus and use the most effective tools we have.
Some who are skeptical about the COVID vaccine argue for using ivermectin, a medication approved to treat parasites but not COVID. They are suspicious of the government and the pharmaceutical industry, often with just cause. However, these suspicions should not override good scientific evidence.
If you have a trencher machine or a small shovel to dig a deep ditch, which would you choose? We in the U.S. have a choice, unlike many other countries. All developed countries have an ethical responsibility to help poorer countries by supplying the vaccine. But arguing to use a shovel (ivermectin) when we have a safe and effective alternative (trencher machine) is both illogical and dangerous. In the end, we may be digging our own, or our neighbor’s, grave.
— Joan Behrick, Bakersfield