I noticed on the top of the opinion page you have the First Amendment in print for us to see. We had a government elected official (Donald Trump) condemn a private citizen in front of our entire country for exercising his First Amendment rights. Our American citizen who happens to be Black, yes he’s an American who happens to be Black, protested peacefully and quietly in what he thought minorities, in this case Blacks, were being killed by a government institution (police) in disproportionate numbers. That’s another debate.
The only point I really want to make is if an American citizen wants to protest peacefully and quietly, although I may not always agree with their protests, I will always support their rights to protest. The government knows exactly what it’s doing by denying a person’s First Amendment right, especially if we have an individual who believes in nationalism/ authoritarian type of governing.
As American citizens, we can’t let one individual do this to our democratic republic. American citizens should have taken this as an act toward the government denying our First Amendment rights, be it a Democratic president or a Republican president, doesn’t matter. And we must always remember who the government is. “We The People.”
— Daniel Barron, Bakersfield