The Bakersfield City Charter was granted to the city of Bakersfield in 1914 by the Congress of the United States. This is a living document that contains the way government is conducted. Compare it to the United States Bill of Rights.

It includes a separate section for the Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department. The city manager stated in the March 1 issue of The Californian that an agreement had been reached with the California DOJ regarding a pending suit against the Bakersfield Police Department for civil rights violations that are not proven and not admitted to be true, in order to keep the California DOJ from investigating. I say let them investigate.