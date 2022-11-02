The Bakersfield City Charter was granted to the city of Bakersfield in 1914 by the Congress of the United States. This is a living document that contains the way government is conducted. Compare it to the United States Bill of Rights.
It includes a separate section for the Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department. The city manager stated in the March 1 issue of The Californian that an agreement had been reached with the California DOJ regarding a pending suit against the Bakersfield Police Department for civil rights violations that are not proven and not admitted to be true, in order to keep the California DOJ from investigating. I say let them investigate.
The agreement included allowing recruitment for the police chief position to be filled by the city manager from outside the department.
He also included the city of Bakersfield fire chief's position. What did the Fire Department do that requires a charter change? The city manager thinks the Fire Department may have problems in the future and it would be easier to change the charter section now. Disregard that it is most surely not appropriate or lawful to change the Bakersfield City Charter addressing the Fire Department without cause.
The city of Bakersfield Fire Department has always been outstanding. They are known throughout the world when addressing fire safety issues. The citizens of Bakersfield pay a lower fire insurance rate because of their insurance rating (class 2 fire department, class 1 city).
In my opinion, if Measure L is passed by city voters, the city manager will become the police and fire chief because whoever he brings in from outside will serve at his discretion. Please don't make or compare Bakersfield to Chicago, Detroit, Stockton, Los Angeles, Seattle. Vote no on Measure L. Save our public safety employees.
— Henry Pacheco, Bakersfield, retired deputy fire chief