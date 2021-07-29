I find it deplorable that some of our local politicians offered sympathy and spoke of the bravery of slain Deputy Phillip Campas while they support the ability of potential cop killers to obtain AK-47-style assault rifles like the one in the hands of Campas' murderer. Look at their voting records and love of the 2nd Amendment, and you will see their zealous support for every individual's right to own weapons used against our brave law enforcement officers. They know who they are, and they should know that they have blood on their hands.
I'm particularly disgusted by Sheriff Donny Youngblood's attempt to blame his deputy's death on violence against law enforcement that "is driven by the media." The truth is, Deputy Campas was a victim of mass murder that was primarily aimed at three members of the killer's family. I dare Sheriff Youngblood to say that domestic violence "is driven by the media."
Deputy Phillip Campas was murdered, and Deputy Dizander Guerrero was wounded, while they were valiantly doing their job by responding to a report of a family disturbance with shots fired. They were not ambushed by a killer under the influence of a cop-hating media that only exists in the minds of right-wing alarmists like Sheriff Youngblood.
— Brian Russom, Bakersfield