I have to comment on Fox News and their commentator Tucker Carlson. Carlson and Fox News decided to spend the whole week in Hungary interviewing Viktor Orban, the anti-democratic prime minister of Hungary.
His own political party attacks the human rights of LGBT people, reducing the independence of the press, and is accused of cronyism and nepotism. Prominent political scientists have called Hungary a hybrid regime that is in incomplete transition from an authoritarian regime to a democratic one.
If Fox News and Tucker Carlson believe we should emulate Hungary's government, then I believe Carlson and the producers of Fox News need to take a political science class at their local community college. America will never follow Hungary's system of government.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield