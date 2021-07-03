I have read about and listened to the often fanatic statements about global warming. We’ve heard everything from the earth ceases to exist in 2030 to global warming is the greatest challenge facing the United States today. I don’t deny that the climate is changing. Glaciers are melting. Strange weather events are occurring. However, I don’t accept that the problem is man-made.
Many would point to the huge number of consultants, who have written volumes purporting to validate man-made global warming. In reality, consultants are like prostitutes. They determine what the customer wants and provide that. If what the customer wants is not provided, there is no repeat business. Currently, the customer wants man-made global warming validated.
If man-made global warming was real and the greatest threat facing civilization, one must wonder why any country would enter into an agreement, the Paris Accord, which allowed the largest producers, China and India, of greenhouse gases to not just continue at current levels but increase the production of greenhouse gases until 2030. The point at which Congressperson Cortez says the earth would cease to exist.
I have found only two studies attempting to quantify the impact of reducing United States' production of greenhouse gases. Both assumed zero emissions of greenhouse gases. One projected a maximum temperature decrease of 0.3 degrees Centigrade. The other predicted a 0.2 degree decrease. When John Kerry was asked the projected temperature decrease if the goal of a 50 percent reduction was achieved. His response was none.
