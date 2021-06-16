When asked if they knew about the weaponization of the Department of Justice by spying on Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, other members of the House Intelligence Committee, CNN employees and four New York Times reporters, former attorneys general Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions said "they did not recall." One of the victims of the DOJ's Belarus/Russian style of operations was a minor child of a member of Congress. So far, all of the victims appear to be Democrats. Hmm.
One wouldn't think it possible that men of such limited memory capability would be able to lead the DOJ as attorney general. Could such an operation be held right under their noses without their knowledge? I doubt it. These tactics were called for regularly and publicly by the former one-term, twice-impeached failure of a president.
Trump sought to use the Department of Justice as his personal legal firm and the attorney general as his personal lawyer. It appears he succeeded.
The Department of Justice does not serve the president, it serves the people. Many of the DOJ employees complicit in these actions are still working at the DOJ!
If these actions go unpunished, an autocrat just as dangerous as Trump, but infinitely smarter will come along and use these same tactics. Why not? It worked the first time.
Wake up citizens! Resist the blatant attempts of the minority party to use any means to win, even if it means they destroy our Republic and Democracy in the process.
— Michael Gresham, Bakersfield