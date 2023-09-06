It is coming upon the one-year anniversary of the death of a wonderful person and a master of dog training, Sherry Davis, who was a contributing columnist for The Californian on dog training tips that have surely helped many with their four-legged companions.
Sherry was not only a dog trainer, but more importantly, a “people trainer.” She ran her training sessions like a boot camp. She is the drill sergeant, in control, no chaos, no barking, no out-of-control dogs. Just a well-structured session. She had insight to know that a dog’s personality often parallels the owner’s personality. Sherry could read a dog and knew exactly what to do to correct the behavior. To this day, I will be walking my dogs, and I can hear Sherry correcting my behavior.