On Dec. 6 "The Power of the Vote" pushed me to write. A lot of people don't vote and I'm not sure why. Maybe because they aren't political, they don't care or they don't realize how far one vote can go. I have been political since the '80s and have never missed an election. I have pushed for a wall since the '80s because we should not allow people we do not know to come into our country unless they become citizens, Biden allowed 4 million in just eight months, a lot of them sick.
New York wants to pass a bill to allow them to vote, non-citizens that have nothing to lose, just free handouts. I think also that term limits are very important as we have a Speaker who uses her clout and has become rich from Californians, She also gave her husband many things that others have bid on in California.
She used her time in the House to use her own beliefs to impeach our 45th president twice, and it was a waste of time. She needs to be voted out and San Franciscans (59 percent) are talking of leaving the state in the next four years.
California Democrats run this state now and we have no vote. Newsom passes things and takes our taxes for one thing and puts it in the HSR.. Biden is a liar and joke. Did 88 million really vote for him, or did Trump win? People, this next election do your research, then vote.
— Sandi Murray, Bakersfield