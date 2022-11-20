So, it looks like we are going to have a Republican majority in our House of Representatives. A very thin majority, but a majority nonetheless. What are they planning to do? Investigate!! They want to investigate this. Investigate that. Investigate some other thing. What will they achieve? NOTHING!
The Freedom Caucus wants to impeach President Joe Biden. What will that achieve? NOTHING! There are not enough votes in the Senate to convict. These Republicans are so intent on keeping their jobs, they are forgetting to do their jobs.
I don't hear anyone talking about making our lives any better, safer or easier.
Inflation is still rampant. Crime is at an all-time high. Immigration is a total mess. Gas is still around $5 a gallon. My grocery bill has gone up by $50 a week. Terrorism, domestic and foreign, is still with us. As a species we are going hellbent for breakfast to destroy this planet. And violence has become so common that while it is not condoned, it is accepted as an unfortunate fact of life. And, what are our Republicans obsessed with? Hunter Biden's laptop. Give me a break!
What do Kevin McCarthy and his colleagues plan to do about all this? If he becomes Speaker of the House, which the Freedom Caucus might have a problem with, what does he plan to do? We're waiting. He should show us that he can be a statesman rather than a politician. Do your job!
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield