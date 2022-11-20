So, it looks like we are going to have a Republican majority in our House of Representatives. A very thin majority, but a majority nonetheless. What are they planning to do? Investigate!! They want to investigate this. Investigate that. Investigate some other thing. What will they achieve? NOTHING!

The Freedom Caucus wants to impeach President Joe Biden. What will that achieve? NOTHING! There are not enough votes in the Senate to convict. These Republicans are so intent on keeping their jobs, they are forgetting to do their jobs.