So South High School has gotten rid of their school mascot name, Rebels, which has been the name since the school was established in 1957. But since we live in these "woke" times, the name Rebels is offensive to some.
South High School just announced that their new mascot name will be the Spartans. Interesting. The Spartans, from ancient Greece, was a warrior society. While the Spartan warriors trained to be professional soldiers, they regulated the slave class, The Helots, (which translates to "captives"), to do all the unskilled labor and tasks that were needed. The Helots were oppressed and treated brutally. The Spartans were allowed to kill the Helots, who seemed to be too smart or too physically fit. And the Helot women were frequently raped by the Spartan warriors.
But since the Helots were of the same culture as the Spartans, and of the same race/color, I guess it's OK for South High School to become the Spartans.
— Brad Roark, Bakersfield