One of the saddest tragedies I can envision is where technology exists to solve problems, but appears too expensive while establishing itself to private industry. It may also create fear in existing industry as they are financially comfortable in the way they are doing business now.
Is the state of California truly interested in zero-emission automobiles? And solving our trash problems at the same time? Then I suggest we quit funding boondoggles like the already obsolete bullet train and embrace new technology that solves two serious problems at the same time. The father of a friend has helped with an invention that does just that. This device, through a proprietary process, causes rapid deterioration of most common household, agriculture and industrial waste into a harmless ash that can be used as a cement binder or in asphalt. And the end result in the way of a byproduct? Hydrogen, the ultimate non-emission fuel to date. Hydrogen also dissipates quickly, making it a safer fuel in the event of an accident.