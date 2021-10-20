We were recently out of town for several weeks. When we returned, we got a kind of fast-forward on where things are headed. It can be a shock.
For example: When we left town, the improved 24th Street formed a grand entrance to the city, a smooth road and passageway shaded by ornamental trees. In time they would enhance and cool that stretch of road. It looked like a good start.
Sunday, on the way home from church, my wife counted 20 dried out and lifeless saplings on that same stretch! It's sad.
The beginning of summer, an overheated median is no place or time for planting fragile young trees.
I have three hopes: 1. That crews soon will do the necessary replanting of the median, and 2. that future road projects will take into account the seasons and conditions we have, not the ones we would like to have. 3. That climate and microclimate will weigh heavily in the selection of planting.
It happens all too often that budgets allow for landscaping and planting, but are short on providing vital conditions for growth over time. The result in a year or so is another weedpatch.
Let's do these projects right!
— David Campbell, Bakersfield