Regarding the June 22 Community Voices “Critical ‘bait’ theory”: I highly recommend that Rev. Angelo Frazier do his own research from multiple sources rather than relying on the right wing media Fox News and GOP propaganda. In doing so, he should be able to understand the issues and non-issues surrounding the “hyped” negativity designed to propagate unreasonable fear in others who also do not do their own research.
Mass hysteria surrounding this misinformation gives the impression that Critical Race Theory is being taught throughout the country and is subverting our youth. It is not. Spreading this vile diatribe is not worthy of a man of the cloth, who, one would hope, would be spreading truth, love and compassion, not hate-filled propaganda.
— Barbara Steward, Bakersfield