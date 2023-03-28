The good news is that the drought in California is almost a memory. The bad news is that a very great portion of our state is either up to its nose in snow or up to its waist in flood water. And, what is our great Speaker of the House concerned with? Investigations!
Kevin McCarthy wants to investigate the investigations, investigate the investigators. Who cares if the majority of his constituents are loosing their homes, crops, jobs and sanity? We have to find out all about Hunter Biden's laptop. Is the DOJ going after the former president politically motivated? Who cares?
What a great many people in the Central Valley want to know is when do you plan to do something, anything, to help us back here at home. Houses are flooded, crops are ruined, orchards are under water. The Tule, Kings and Kern rivers are still overflowing. Levees are collapsing. The old Tulare Lake is beginning to fill up after decades of being farm land. And all you want to do is play this never-ending game of political "Gotcha!" Is this why you were re-elected? To ignore us in a time of great need?
Get off your overstuffed chair, put down the gavel and do your job. The job that our taxes pay you to do.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield