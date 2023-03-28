The good news is that the drought in California is almost a memory. The bad news is that a very great portion of our state is either up to its nose in snow or up to its waist in flood water. And, what is our great Speaker of the House concerned with? Investigations!

Kevin McCarthy wants to investigate the investigations, investigate the investigators. Who cares if the majority of his constituents are loosing their homes, crops, jobs and sanity? We have to find out all about Hunter Biden's laptop. Is the DOJ going after the former president politically motivated? Who cares?

