First of all, I want to state that I own multiple guns. I have watched over the past couple of days people blaming mental health as the reason for the mass killings. News flash, the U.S. does not have a monopoly on mental health issues, but we do have a near monopoly on mass shootings. Common sense legislation? Why not mandate that everyone with a gun (maybe an exception for hunting rifles) also have insurance?
I can hear the backlash now about criminals with guns but over time that number will be reduced. Keep in mind it’s not street criminals shooting up spas, elementary schools, and grocery stores. Make the penalty for being caught with a gun and without a license AND insurance policy severe. In addition, if your gun is used to commit a crime then you are also responsible. That would ensure that parents don't give their kids easy access. Do those things along with longer waiting periods, extensive background checks and mandatory training.
Your rate would be based on your ability to handle a gun, have no negative encounters, and pay rates based on the amount of damage that can be done with the firearm (higher rate for automatics). Right now, someone can take your gun and kill five people. Change the laws and see what happens. Make the owner liable for damages and make it a felony for the owner and the shooter.
Own all the guns you want. Are you listening Kevin? Do SOMETHING.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield