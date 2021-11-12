Did any of you who vote for Democrats realize you were voting for open borders and ending our sovereign country? Did you know you were voting to overwhelm and destroy American health care, Social Security, and Medicare, and that your paycheck would go to illegal immigrants? Did you know you were voting for small business destroying, unconstitutional lockdowns and mandates, along with ending personal choice and private property? Did you know everything is racist and your votes would turn our educational system into federal indoctrination centers?
Congratulations. Your votes counted. Hope you enjoy the mess you made and your new Chinese controlled totalitarian democrat regime.
— Mike Ladd, Bakersfield