Regarding Mr. Steve Clark, et al. I understand. When you choose to get you information from a single person (Trump), or one news organization (FOX), it's no wonder you come to dubious conclusions. Here's a good rule of thumb for you and other MAGA types: If something sounds too good or too bad/wild to be true, research it. It's amazing what a little effort and the computer can turn up.
1) Research the 1960 presidential election. Your premise has been debunked ad infinitum. Pay close attention to the Hawaii absentee ballots.
2) Follow the FOX/Dominion lawsuit. Turns out FOX News is a pack of liars. Owner Rupert Murdoch said so under oath. FOX News emails admitted into evidence show most of your fave FOX News personalities KNEW the "big steal" was a lie. Yet they peddled it with a wink and a nod, trading the truth for ratings. Treating you like suckers and worse. Just call them FOX from now on. News? Not so much. Cherry-picking Jan. 6 Capitol footage is just the latest non-news foray into the alternate reality of Trump/MAGA, criminal cases and guilty pleas notwithstanding.
3) If you still believe the 2020 election was stolen, that Jan. 6 was a peaceful demonstration, that bridge in Brooklyn is still for sale.
Y'all get a life and move on, for cryin' out loud.
You can thank me later, Mr. Price.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield