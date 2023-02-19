The author of “I’m done with the NFL” claimed that singing the Black national anthem before the Super Bowl was racism. The author has the right to his opinion, but the timing of his outrage is questionable since James Weldon Johnson’s inspiring lyrics have been performed at NFL games since 2020.
Instead of labeling the singing of the song as racism, perhaps the author should address the movement that wants to rewrite America’s history. The author suggests that America is not a racist country because “we have fixed that.” The national anthem that he espouses as a unifying symbol among us has lyrics that depict the killing of slaves. The song has been around for years, but it did not become the official national anthem until 1931.
African Americans, including those below, have made incredible contributions to America, yet some say those accomplishments “significantly lack educational value.” If this is true, then we should find another traffic control device because Garrett Morgan patented what became the modern traffic light. We should not have blood transfusions because Dr. Charles Drew developed blood storage techniques and blood banks. We should live in darkness because Lewis Latimer developed the filament that made Thomas Edison’s lightbulb viable. Perhaps the White House and Capitol should be shuttered because they were built by enslaved people.
The divisiveness of racism is not caused by singing a song before a football game. Rather, it is caused by our reluctance to embrace and learn from the past — our American history.
— Linda McKnight, Bakersfield