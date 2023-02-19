The author of “I’m done with the NFL” claimed that singing the Black national anthem before the Super Bowl was racism. The author has the right to his opinion, but the timing of his outrage is questionable since James Weldon Johnson’s inspiring lyrics have been performed at NFL games since 2020.

Instead of labeling the singing of the song as racism, perhaps the author should address the movement that wants to rewrite America’s history. The author suggests that America is not a racist country because “we have fixed that.” The national anthem that he espouses as a unifying symbol among us has lyrics that depict the killing of slaves. The song has been around for years, but it did not become the official national anthem until 1931.

Tags

Recommended for you