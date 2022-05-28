As a former 56-year resident of Bakersfield, and a current aspirant to the attempted Vanilla Palm Film Festival, Bakersfield's first, I can't help but vent.
The event was planned as a first for my hometown and, even though I now live many miles away, it was an opportunity to return home to friends, family and many places still in my heart.
When Bako failed to support the event with adequate ticket sales, which forced its change to online rather than in-person, the few who'd bought tickets bemoaned the organizers efforts and even cast death threats.
Even though money was promptly refunded, Bako, I'm embarrassed for you. I was eager to screen my own film, "Eye for Eye," which was just released, and even more to enjoy Woolies, Luigi's and Uricchio's once again.
I hope next time someone reaches hard to accomplish something for Bakersfield, the folks there are more receptive, generous and far, far less critical of efforts they're not willing or able to undertake.
—L.J. Martin, Clinton, Mont.