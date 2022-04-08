I currently, sadly, am being treated for hip pain. In working with my doctors, they suggested obtaining one of those placards, as I am now using a cane for the first time.
I was asked: Do you want a permanent one, or a temporary one? The temporary one (good for six months) is red in color; the permanent one is blue.
I elected temporary, as I am hopeful my condition will improve.
Guess what? Our DMV issues the blue ones at no charge. For the temporary red ones, good for only six months, they charge $6!
No big deal. Just thought rather fun to share this DMV policy fact with many friends who complain as to all those restricted parking locations. Thanks.
— A.L. Treaster, Bakersfield