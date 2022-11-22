The article by Brik McDill ("To ban or not to ban," Nov. 18) brought back memories from college. My mother was a nurse and in her library of textbooks was one on male/female anatomy and sexual reproduction.
From the time I was 8 years old, I read that book from cover to cover more than once. In college at MSU, one evening, I overheard some girls talking about sex and what they didn't know could fill a library. I tried to correct them but they laughed me out of the room. I sometimes wonder to this day if they ever got it right.