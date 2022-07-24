I was reading the immigrant detainees article ("Immigrant detainees file lawsuit alleging unfair labor practices by local ICE processing centers") in Thursday's paper and thought yes, they deserve to be paid $15 an hour for their work.
They also deserve bills like everyone else.
A couple things come to mind:
3. Electricity (lights, AC, TV, computers etc.)
5. Water (got to take a shower and flush toilets)
6. Internet access (detainees get this free; most of us have to pay an internet service provider. Hmm free access to a computer law library as well.)
7. Medical insurance (got to have it by law ...)
8. Maid service (if they can't clean their own showers and toilets, etc.)
Heck, I would even extend them credit to pay for the above, so if they get to stay or come back, they can pay off their bill.
I would also be nice and say you can have the $15 an hour and pay the above, or just take what you are getting.
Hmm, maybe they wouldn't be detainees if they hadn't done something illegal?
— David Conaway, Bakersfield