I am writing this letter to all of you Trump haters. I understand it goes so deep you have TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). TDS causes you to not listen to what you know is true. You watch one news channel and believe it, because you hate Trump. You don't want to hear anything positive, or research the truth, you just accept it. The Democrats have brainwashed you that they are all good and righteous.
I am here to help with your research. It is a fact that the Democratic Party is behind all the lies you believe about Trump. Remember Ross Perot, a Republican running for president, he was good, but the only way the Dems could make him quit is by threatening his family, which they did. It worked; he quit. Herman Cain, a Republican businessman, the Dems ran him out with lies about his business.