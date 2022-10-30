After President Trump kept inflation at 2 percent, and everybody working and we were energy independent, somehow it proved that Democrats were better in the economy. Many people became very wealthy with the COVID fiasco.
Most of us saw our net worth drop drastically and still is. Gee, it is sure nice to know that geniuses are telling us inflation will slow substantially in the next year. Well if you go from 12 percent down to 8 percent, that’s a pretty good flow. How did the Democrats manage to get us to 12 percent?