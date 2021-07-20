It's a sad day when the mayor and City Council of Bakersfield have to enact new rules to control public speakers.
Banning "unduly repetitious remarks" and comments not germane to the City Council's authority is a slippery slope.
This could lead to arbitrary and capricious rulings from the mayor on what is considered unruly and out of order.
Our city officials should use caution in exercising these new strictures so as to not needlessly stifle dissent from members of our community.
It brings to mind many years ago when my council colleagues became irritated with several pro-life speakers taking up too much time away from the business at hand.
The council imposed a three-minute time limit on a public speaker with a maximum of 15 minutes on any topic. I was the only member of the City Council to oppose this change. To me, the time limits were an overreaction.
As Robert Kennedy Jr. aptly put it, "Democracy is messy, and it's hard. It's never easy."
— Mark Salvaggio, former Bakersfield City Councilman