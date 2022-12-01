Regarding "Implement gun ownership sanity immediately," (Nov. 27): People continually complain about Americans being very well armed as a populace.
How soon Americans forget history. In the 20th century, Democide was the world’s biggest killer. Millions of people were killed by their own governments while unarmed. It’s estimated that 242 million people were killed between 1900 and 1980.
Places like Russia, China, Cambodia, Rwanda, Germany, Armenia, etc., saw millions die.
Guns are a problem in crimes. Democide and genocide are worse, far worse.
Without guns, civilians are unarmed slaves of despots, dictators and idealogues, without the power to resist or bring those offenders in government to justice. You can’t depend on your government to protect you. The founders gave you a constitutional option to protect yourself.
— George Williams, Bakersfield