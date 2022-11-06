Reasons to vote for Measure K: If we pass this tax on ourselves we get to keep the whole 1 percent, even if the state passes the same thing (later) statewide. If we wait for the state to pass this tax, they keep 2/3 and we get 1/3. So we pay it anyway and are only marginally better off. And they will pass it eventually because so many cities and counties have their own sales tax levies (over and above the state), so the state in some late-night session will pass their own tax increase.
Why is the county chronically underfunded? Here’s one reason: from about 1996 to 2011, county employees didn’t pay into their retirement fund. The union and their lobbyists convinced the Board of Supervisors that the retirement investments would appreciate to cover the required funding of future retirees. There were no safeguards to protect the taxpayers if this didn’t happen, and it didn’t happen. The Board of Supervisors failed their watchdog duties. So the county started issuing general obligation bonds, and had to keep doing this. The county had to issue some $300 million over the years and now pays about $25 million a year in debt service on these bonds. And this debt is not going away soon.