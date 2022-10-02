Should we even bother participating in our local government process? Deflated, I’m feeling the answer is “no.” I’m disappointed by the Board of Supervisors' decision at their Tuesday meeting regarding the countywide mass rezoning proposed in the latest wave of the Kern County Housing Element.
In a seemingly confused and rushed decision Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors gave a devastating “approve all” vote that completely overlooked all the input, petitions and valid testimony brought by members of our community directly affected by these zone changes. Even worse, the Board of Supervisors ignored the recommendation of our own Planning Commission to deny five of these cases.
The Planning Commission’s recommendation was informed by previous public meetings where they listened to members of our community. I attended the June 23 meeting and was impressed by the Planning Commission, particularly members Lauren Skidmore and Rick Jhaj’s thoughtful and considerate reasons why specific cases were inappropriate and disharmonious for zone changes. Their concern for future residents who are intended to benefit most from the Housing Element is inspiring.
So what a true shock when the Board of Supervisors suddenly decided to ignore the commission's recommendation for denial on those five cases Tuesday night. If the Board of Supervisors so easily overlooks the Planning Commission's experienced and official recommendations, then what hope is there for the rest of us? If public input is simply a polite, yet empty formality as it seemed Tuesday night, why should any of us even bother?
— Roberto Padilla, Bakersfield