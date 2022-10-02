Should we even bother participating in our local government process? Deflated, I’m feeling the answer is “no.” I’m disappointed by the Board of Supervisors' decision at their Tuesday meeting regarding the countywide mass rezoning proposed in the latest wave of the Kern County Housing Element.

In a seemingly confused and rushed decision Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors gave a devastating “approve all” vote that completely overlooked all the input, petitions and valid testimony brought by members of our community directly affected by these zone changes. Even worse, the Board of Supervisors ignored the recommendation of our own Planning Commission to deny five of these cases.