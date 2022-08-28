Question: What does it mean when an elected public official is obviously unit for service? The term doesn’t clearly fit under the 25th Amendment. But maybe it should.
A look back: As a newly minted lawyer many years ago I was asked to interview an adverse trial witness, a doctor. He was under subpoena by his own patient to testify about a claimed recent spontaneous remission. This inexplicably wondrous event apparently happened the very day the employee was served with dismissal papers. The charge: evident unfitness for service, citing chronic malingering and absenteeism.