Recently, The Californian published articles addressing Senate Bill 1137 identifying some far-reaching impacts to the public and the oil industry. Anti-fossil fuel groups commented it has not gone far enough. Unfortunately, the articles did not address the impacts to hundreds of suppliers and individuals who serve the oil industry. The trickle-down economics will significantly harm California and Kern County. Local tax revenue will dwindle with prohibition to explore or develop oil wells. Businesses and individuals, including myself, may go out of business or exit California with the onerous effect on good-paying jobs.
The more serious issue involves “condemnation without compensation.” There are possibly millions of owners that have had their ownership rights illegally taken with a 3,200-foot setback. Consider how the state of California modified the Highway 99 and Westside Parkway interchange. Government agencies took some private property and paid “fair market value” to each owner.